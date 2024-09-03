The Buckingham Murders Trailer: Kareena Kapoor And Ektaa Kapoor Unveil Thrilling Glimpse

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ektaa R Kapoor have just dropped the highly anticipated trailer for their upcoming thriller, ‘The Buckingham Murders’, and it's already creating waves!

The film has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement, thanks to the powerhouse collaboration of Kareena Kapoor Khan, producer Ektaa R Kapoor, and acclaimed director Hansal Mehta. With the trailer now out, the excitement is palpable.

Following a rave reception of its teaser, ‘The Buckingham Murders’ has generated significant buzz and acclaim at both the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and the Mumbai Film Festival 2023. Critics and audiences alike have praised the film, adding to the mounting anticipation for its release.

In this gripping thriller, Kareena Kapoor Khan takes on the role of a formidable police officer, marking her debut as a producer on the film. This comes after her celebrated 25-year career in the industry. Collaborating with Ektaa R Kapoor—known for her successful commercial productions—Kareena brings a fresh, suspenseful edge to the screen. This venture follows her notable performances in ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Crew’.

Directed by the award-winning Hansal Mehta, renowned for hits like 'Shahid', 'City Lights', 'Scam 1992', and 'Scoop', 'The Buckingham Murders' promises to be a riveting experience. The film also features an impressive cast, including Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, the movie is a joint production by Mahana Films and TBM Films, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Mark your calendars for September 13, 2024, when 'The Buckingham Murders' hits cinemas exclusively.