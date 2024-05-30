'The Couple Song' From Pushpa 2: The Rule Takes Social Media By Storm, Netizens Call It ' Mind Boggling'!

New Delhi: The second single'The Couple Song' from Pushpa 2:The Rule, has taken the internet by storm following an electrifying teaser and the first single,'Pushpa Pushpa.'Fans are in a frenzy, showering praise on every element of the song. The Couple Song has become a new rage and everyone is raving about it.DSP's composition is being hailed for its brilliance, while the return of Allu Arjun as Pushparaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli has fans ecstatic.

From the catchy hook steps in the song to the melodious voice of Shreya Ghoshal adding an extra layer of magic to the already captivating track, netizens are going gaga over every aspect of the song, turning it into a sensation overnight.

Here's how netizens are praising the second single, 'The Couple Song,' from Pushpa 2: The Rule.

I loved their unique way of making a lyrical video, its an amazing thought of using on set videos instead of stills, A thought evaridi aina kudos..@SukumarWritings _ @ThisIsDSP good one with great lyrics loved it __#Sooseki #PushpaTheRule #Pushpa2https://t.co/Fv0o9ousd4 May 29, 2024

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on August 15th, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.