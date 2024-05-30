'The Couple Song' From Pushpa 2: The Rule Takes Social Media By Storm, Netizens Call It ' Mind Boggling'!
Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on August 15th. The music of the film is from, T- Series.
New Delhi: The second single'The Couple Song' from Pushpa 2:The Rule, has taken the internet by storm following an electrifying teaser and the first single,'Pushpa Pushpa.'Fans are in a frenzy, showering praise on every element of the song. The Couple Song has become a new rage and everyone is raving about it.DSP's composition is being hailed for its brilliance, while the return of Allu Arjun as Pushparaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli has fans ecstatic.
From the catchy hook steps in the song to the melodious voice of Shreya Ghoshal adding an extra layer of magic to the already captivating track, netizens are going gaga over every aspect of the song, turning it into a sensation overnight.
Here's how netizens are praising the second single, 'The Couple Song,' from Pushpa 2: The Rule.
#Angaaron #TheCoupleSong #Pushpa2 trimadus mind bogling the just saying OMG WOW __ Angaaron ka ambar sa lagta hai Mera Sami... #Chummeshwari @alluarjun @iamRashmika @shreyaghoshal _______ #AmbarSaMeraSami #Mabulas go and watch know __https://t.co/PnN3nQ9O6B — Sachin Kumar (sid) (@SachinK2001) May 29, 2024
I loved their unique way of making a lyrical video, its an amazing thought of using on set videos instead of stills, A thought evaridi aina kudos..@SukumarWritings _ @ThisIsDSP good one with great lyrics loved it __#Sooseki #PushpaTheRule #Pushpa2https://t.co/Fv0o9ousd4— Krishna____ (@SaiKrishnaJSPK) May 29, 2024
Sooseki 2nd Single Song from Pushpa 2 - The Rule __ melody blast.#Sooseki | #Rashmika | #AlluArjun | #Tollywoodlatest | #Pushpa2 | #Trendingsong
https://t.co/i1f7ntUunL — Sandeep_S (@Sandeep400007) May 29, 2024
Lyrics, tune and hook step everything matches the blockbuster combo of @alluarjun @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP and @boselyricist . Going to be a chartbuster #Pushpa2 #Thecouplesong https://t.co/xshi1QEVj3 — Sateesh Botta (@bkrsatish) May 29, 2024
You both guys are angaar for me @alluarjun @iamRashmika _
And the step ~uffff fire husband supportive wife feeling __@shreyaghoshal your voice_#angaaro #sooseki #pushpa2therule #pushpa2 #alluarjun #rashmikamandanna pic.twitter.com/TcbH3vR1it — nisha__ (@im_nishaG) May 29, 2024
Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on August 15th, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.
