The Delhi Files: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Shares BTS Moments From His Scriptwriting Journey

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is back with another captivating project, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his upcoming film, 'The Delhi Files.' Known for his insightful storytelling, Agnihotri has once again captured attention with a fun BTS glimpse of himself writing the script for 'The Delhi Files.'

In a recent social media post, Agnihotri shared a clip of himself working on the script while enjoying watermelon. He captioned the post: "Good nutrition is key to creative writing. #TheDelhiFiles #Script"

From the onset of the COVID lockdown, Agnihotri embarked on an extensive research journey, traveling from Kerala to Kolkata to Delhi to ensure the accuracy and depth of his film. His research involved reading over 100 books, 200 articles, and analyzing more than 7000 research pages and 1000 archival documents.

Following the success of 'The Kashmir Files,' Agnihotri is poised to deliver another impactful film with 'The Delhi Files.' Partnering once again with producer Abhishek Agarwal of Abhishek Agarwal Arts, Agnihotri's latest venture promises to continue his tradition of compelling storytelling.