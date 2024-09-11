Advertisement
VIVEK RANJAN AGNIHOTRI

The Delhi Files: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Shares BTS Moments From His Scriptwriting Journey

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri offers fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of 'The Delhi Files.' 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 12:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shares a BTS glimpse of his creative process while writing the script for 'The Delhi Files'
  • The filmmaker’s intense research included traveling across India and studying more than 7,000 pages of historical data
  • 'The Delhi Files' marks another collaboration with producer Abhishek Agarwal, following the success of 'The Kashmir Files'
The Delhi Files: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Shares BTS Moments From His Scriptwriting Journey Pic Credit: Instagram (@Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri)

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is back with another captivating project, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the making of his upcoming film, 'The Delhi Files.' Known for his insightful storytelling, Agnihotri has once again captured attention with a fun BTS glimpse of himself writing the script for 'The Delhi Files.' 

In a recent social media post, Agnihotri shared a clip of himself working on the script while enjoying watermelon. He captioned the post: "Good nutrition is key to creative writing. #TheDelhiFiles #Script" 

From the onset of the COVID lockdown, Agnihotri embarked on an extensive research journey, traveling from Kerala to Kolkata to Delhi to ensure the accuracy and depth of his film. His research involved reading over 100 books, 200 articles, and analyzing more than 7000 research pages and 1000 archival documents.  

Following the success of 'The Kashmir Files,' Agnihotri is poised to deliver another impactful film with 'The Delhi Files.' Partnering once again with producer Abhishek Agarwal of Abhishek Agarwal Arts, Agnihotri's latest venture promises to continue his tradition of compelling storytelling. 

