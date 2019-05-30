The Goldfinch: Check out the emotional trailer for the film based on Donna Tartt's novel

New Delhi: The first trailer and poster of the film 'The Goldfinch' which is based on Donna Tartt's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by the same name are finally out.

Sharing the poster, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter: "Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel... Nicole Kidman... First look poster of #TheGoldfinch... Trailer out now."

The book was based on the story of a young boy, Theodore Decker, who loses his mother in a terrorist attack at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The poster features a goldfinch painting lying in ashes.

The trailer begins with the lead character's narration, saying: "In Amsterdam, I dreamt I saw my mother again, same beautiful pale blue eyes. When I lost her, I lost sight of any landmark that might have led me someplace happier."

Following the blast in the museum, Theodore takes away the goldfinch painting which his mother was showing to him just before the blast kills her.

Thereafter, the tragedy changes his life, throwing him into deep despair, eventually leading him to substance abuse in his adulthood.

Through it all, he holds on to the painting of the bird.

The film is helmed by Bafta award winner John Crowley. Ansel Elgort and Nicole Kidman play the lead roles.

The film also stars Oakes Fegley, Aneurin Barnard, Finn Wolfhard, Sarah Paulson, Luke Wilson, and Jeffrey Wright.

The film is slated to release on September 13 this year.