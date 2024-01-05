The Incredible Shah Rukh Khan! Bollywood Earned Rs 4400 Cr This Year, SRK Alone Contributed Rs 2600 Cr With Jawan, Pathaan, Dunki

An ultimate family entertainer, Dunki has crossed the 200cr milestone in India and 400cr milestone worldwide! SRK has ended the year on a high note with one of the most heart-warming collaborations of the year, with Raju Hirani on Dunki. The film brought an engaging and relevant story to the audiences worldwide that opened up a new narrative.

Filled with humour and heart, the story of Dunki has indeed touched the hearts of the audience and the fabulous word of mouth has driven families to theaters due to the film’s feel good content.

For a non-action film, Dunki has seen one of the highest collection and popularity in recent times, having crossed then 200cr milestone in India and 400cr milestone worldwide the film is a beautiful testament to Rajkumar Hirani's cinema which is well-studded with a lot of love, humor, and emotions.

Dunki brought an immensely heartwarming story about 4 friends with a dream to go abroad in search of good life. As they choose to take the Donkey Route, they face many hurdles and challenges. The film evokes the feeling of love for the homeland and not only sheds light on Donkey flight but also highlights border crossing and people who want to migrate for better opportunities.

Bringing an immensely heartwarming story the film dwells into a very soft genre. It's remarkable to note that the kind of love this film has garnered is truly fabulous and has made the film the most loved film of the year.

Fans worldwide are expressing their love for duo Raju Hirani and SRK and appreciated the film due to its relevant content! It made history as Dunki was featured at Le Grand Rex, the largest cinema in Europe, on Christmas evening, making it the first Bollywood Hindi film to be showcased there. The cinema saw a massive line of fans waiting outside.

Additionally, the peppy and lovable song Lutt Putt Gaya from the movie was showcased in front of iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Arc De Triomphe in Paris. Dunki has truly captured the hearts of fans across the globe!

With Dunki's fabulous success, Shah Rukh Khan has made a hat trick in 2023. With Pathaan, Jawan, and now Dunki, the superstar has ruled the box office for the entire year. Pathaan grossed 1,050.30 Cr., whereas Jawan grossed 1,148.32 Cr. lifetime collection worldwide and now Dunki has crossed 400 Cr. keeping the spree of SRK of delivering blockbusters in a single year.

Interestingly, the year 2023 also resulted in being the year of SRK, as no actor apart from Raj Kapoor has delivered back-to-back all-time grossers in a single calendar year.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is now released on the big screen.