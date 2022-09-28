The Kashmir files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, only top films to receive good return on investment in the post-pandemic period

New Delhi: The year 2022 has been a very crucial year for Bollywood to not just bring back the lost vibe of its existence but also recover from the dull condition of the box office, which was drastically hit post the pandemic.

The overall picture for Bollywood and the audience has changed dramatically since the pandemic, with few films enjoying box office success. However, films like The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which went on to entertain the masses with their super strong content and entertaining factors, have demonstrated that Indian audiences recognise quality content.

Where almost every big player in the industry has brought their film to the audience, the major winning game seems to be played by movies like The Kashmir files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which went on to win big games at the box office earning much more than their invested amount.

As per the trade analyst, "There have been only two films, The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that have given a fair return on investment post the pandemic era. While the year saw the release of many big films, these two are the only films that proved to be profitable for the producers in spite been made on a low budget. Where The Kashmir Files's budget was around 25 Cr. it went on to earn around 340 Cr. globally, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022. While on the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's budget was around 70 Cr. the film went on to become the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 with a collection of around 266 Cr. worldwide."

This year has undoubtedly demonstrated that investing in quality content is the best and most wise move a person can make, as seen by the fact that these movies outperformed all the big-budget blockbusters at the box office.