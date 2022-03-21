The Kashmir Files continues to dominate International BO, grosses USD 1.5 mn in its first week

NEW DELHI: 'The Kashmir Files’ has set a new benchmark in Indian Cinema and is shattering all records globally. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's directed cinematic wonder has proven to be a bonafide blockbuster and has successfully managed to touch a chord with the viewers.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has presented a very hard-hitting narrative that has emotionally connected with the viewers, never been experienced earlier in Indian Cinema.

Made under a minimal budget, the film has excelled at the Box-Office by crossing INR 100 CRs in just 7 days. Not only in the domestic market but the film has successfully set up its shining footprints in the international markets too. The film has grossed USD 1.5 MN (INR 11.4 CRs) in selected countries in Week 1, excluding major territories like the Middle East, Singapore & New Zealand.

Initially opened in only 9 countries across 100 screens it saw an exuberant increase to 25 countries across 350 screens, undoubtedly a great symbol of success.

In North America, the film has grossed USD 1 Million, in UK it has grossed USD 160k and in Australia it has grossed USD 262k. The film has also been trending in Top 10 at the North America & Australia Box Office in its first week. In Australia, there is a great demand from smaller towns like Geraldton, Bunbury, Port Hedland where no Indian film has been showcased before.

Apart from Week1, the second Friday has shown 500% increase from the first day which is never been seen before in Indian Cinema. The second Friday collections stands at over USD 500k (INR 4 Crs)

Seldom there’s a content-driven film that does humungous business at the Box-Office and a rare case in the Indian cinema that the screens and shows across the globe were doubled in mid-week. It has become a case study in Indian Cinema that the collections are showing upward trend each day since the release of the film.

Communities across the globe are also lending their support to promote the film, from branding at The Times Square in New York during its US Tour till the branding at one of the oldest underground station in the world in Baker Street, UK, the film has become a movement in all quarters of the world. The film is also aiming to release in few European and APAC territories in the coming days.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is running successfully in theatres.