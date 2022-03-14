'The Kashmir Files 'continues with phenomenal growth on Day 3, rakes in Rs 15.10 crores at the box office

New Delhi: Anupam Kher starrer ‘The Kashmir Files’, which is based on the Kashmiri Pandits exodus of 1989 continues with its phenomenal performance at the box-office. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial recorded a massive growth of 325.35 percent on Day 3, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Praising the film’s performance, Taran tweeted, “#TheKashmirFiles shows PHENOMENAL GROWTH… Grows 325.35% on Day 3 [vis-à-vis Day 1], NEW RECORD… Metros + mass belt, multiplexes + single screens, the *opening weekend biz* is TERRIFIC across the board... Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 27.15 cr. #India biz.”

‘The Kashmir Files’ has earned Rs 15.10 crores on Day 3 i.e. Sunday. Not just India, the movie has resonated well across the globe as it has made Rs 2.15 crores at the global box office.

This growth has been recorded despite many odds including non-holiday release, limited promotions, limited screen count and big competition from ‘Radhe Shyam’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

The film has also garnered huge critical acclaim and is being appreciated for a hard-hitting narrative and stupendous performances by the cast.

‘The Kashmir Files’ is based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

released in theatres on 11th March, 2022.