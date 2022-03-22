'The Kashmir Files’ could touch Rs 300-400 crore at Box Office, predicts Trade Analyst Atul Mohan

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files’ has been dominating the domestic Box Office these days and has proved to be game-changer post pandemic. The movie has proven to be a bonafide blockbuster and has successfully managed to touch a chord with the viewers.

Now, Trade Analyst Atul Mohan has predicted that the film might break the lifetime record of Aamir Khan-starrer 'Dangal' in the coming future.

While talking to Dainik Bhaskar, Atul considered it as ‘Gadar’ of this century. He went on sharing that during its release time, the film got only 561 screens and now it has increased to more than 3500 screens. This kind of miracle happened with films like – Uri, Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Sholay.

This happened because the film got ‘words of appreciation’ from everyone and so the film got a profit of 5 to 6% in screen space. Now more and more people are visiting theatres to see the film. The Kashmir Files is earning approx Rs 15 crore to Rs 24 crore on regular basis. In mere 10 days, the film has earned Rs 192.35 crores and by the end of second weekend, film managed to get a benefit of 29% overall and globally it increased to approx Rs 32.30 crore.

According to him, the film might mint between Rs 300 to Rs 400 crore in the coming future as it has already crossed a mark of approx Rs 167.45 crore in second week.

For the unversed, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has presented a very hard-hitting narrative that has emotionally connected with the viewers, never been experienced earlier in Indian Cinema.

Initially opened in only 9 countries across 100 screens it saw an exuberant increase to 25 countries across 350 screens, undoubtedly a great symbol of success.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is running successfully in theatres.