VIVEK AGNIHOTRI

'The Kashmir Files' Director Vivek Agnihotri Posts Touching Video Of Wife Pallavi Joshi

 'The Kashmir Files' unveiled the untold stories of the Kashmiri Hindu community and their exodus in the 1990s.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 08:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and his wife Pallavi Joshi are working on 'The Kashmir Files Unreported'
  • The movie unveiled untold stories of the Kashmiri Hindu community

'The Kashmir Files' Director Vivek Agnihotri Posts Touching Video Of Wife Pallavi Joshi Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and his wife Pallavi Joshi are  working on a series of interviews for their latest project, The Kashmir Files Unreported. Showcasing the couple's personal bond, Vivek posted a BTS video of Pallavi Joshi. Taking to social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote, “You are a gem."

 

‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ is a follow-up to their critically acclaimed film 'The Kashmir Files'. The movie unveiled untold stories of the Kashmiri Hindu community and their exodus in the 1990s. This time, the filmmakers are turning their focus to unreported stories, shedding light on lesser-known incidents from that period.

