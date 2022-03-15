हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files wins Box Office, director Vivek Agnihotri shares image of his ancestral house!

With huge critical acclaim, hard-hitting narrative and stupendous performances, 'The Kashmir Files' is performing spectacularly well at the box-office.

The Kashmir Files wins Box Office, director Vivek Agnihotri shares image of his ancestral house!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's recent outing The Kashmir Files has fetched a massive positive critical acclaim and a humongous response. Certainly, one of the most talked-about and highly debated films of its time, the exodus drama has been performing supremely well at the box office, setting the cash registers ringing. 

Taking to his social media recently, Vivek shared an interesting post revealing his family background and what actually inspired him to make ‘The Kashmir Files’. Posting a picture of his ancestral house, the filmmaker wrote, “This is our ancestral house where I grew up. We had nothing. Not even walls in our house. But my grandfather made us worship Saraswati and my father went on to become vice-chancellor and translated all Kalidas and Vedas. It’s because of Saraswati, I could make #TheKashmirFiles.”

Despite many odds including non-holiday release, limited promotions, limited screen count and big competition from ‘Radhe Shyam’, ‘The Kashmir Files’ has emerged a winner at the box office, earning Rs 15.05 crore on Day 4 i.e. Monday.

With huge critical acclaim, hard-hitting narrative and stupendous performances, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is performing spectacularly well at the box-office.

Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity. 

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on March 11, 2022.

 

The Kashmir FilesVivek AgnihotriThe Kashmir Files Box Office collectionsKashmiri Pandit exodus
