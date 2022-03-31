हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
The Kashmir Files

'The Kashmir Files' gets censor clearance from UAE and Singapore without any cuts!

The Kashmir Files tells the story of Kashmir Pandits' exodus in the 90s. It features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

&#039;The Kashmir Files&#039; gets censor clearance from UAE and Singapore without any cuts!

New Delhi: The craze and impact of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ have been steaming high in our country and now the film has registered a new victory on its name by getting censor clearance from UAE and Singapore.

Recently the director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to his social media while sharing the good news about the film getting censor clearance from UAE and Singapore without any cuts. He pens down the caption saying - "BIG VICTORY: FINALLY, got the censor clearance from UAE. Rated 15+ passed without any cuts. Releasing on 7th April (Thursday). Now, Singapore. (Thanks Sanu for this portrait)".

While speaking about the same the director said - "In India, some people are calling it Islamophobic but an Islamic country after 4 weeks of scrutiny has passed it with 0 cuts and for 15+ audience whereas in India it is 18+".

The same thing has happened in Singapore, where it took almost three weeks. There was a lot of representation from Muslim groups, but then the chief of their censor, said that the film has nothing objectionable and it should be seen by everybody, same thing with UAE. A lot of people made representations, scrutinized again but all of them are saying this film is about humanity, this film is against terrorism therefore it should be seen by all. But In India, some people who are opposing it without seeing it and calling it Islamophobic are either part of the terror groups or have vicious minds. 

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on March 11, 2022.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
The Kashmir FilesThe Kashmir Files Box Office collectionsThe Kashmir Files censorThe Kashmir Files UAE releaseThe Kashmir Files reviewVivek Agnihotri
Next
Story

Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe Shyam' all set for TV premiere on THIS date, check out

Must Watch

PT2M59S

Zee Top 10: Birbhum violence: PM Modi to meet BJP MPs