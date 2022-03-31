The Kashmir Files inches closer to Rs 250 cr, sets Box Office on fire!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's latest release 'The Kashmir Files' has set the Box Office on fire. The film has managed to brave SS Rajamouli's RRR storm and is holding ground firmly. The film is inching closer to hit the Rs 250 crore mark.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He tweeted: #TheKashmirFiles inches closer to ₹ 250 cr mark, should comfortably cross the coveted number in *Weekend 4*... [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr, Sat 7.60 cr, Sun 8.75 cr, Mon 3.10 cr, Tue 2.75 cr, Wed 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 236.28 cr. #India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on March 11, 2022.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

The Kashmir Files is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.