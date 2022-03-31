हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files inches closer to Rs 250 cr, sets Box Office on fire!

The Kashmir Files is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. 

The Kashmir Files inches closer to Rs 250 cr, sets Box Office on fire!
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's latest release 'The Kashmir Files' has set the Box Office on fire. The film has managed to brave SS Rajamouli's RRR storm and is holding ground firmly. The film is inching closer to hit the Rs 250 crore mark. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He tweeted: #TheKashmirFiles inches closer to ₹ 250 cr mark, should comfortably cross the coveted number in *Weekend 4*... [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr, Sat 7.60 cr, Sun 8.75 cr, Mon 3.10 cr, Tue 2.75 cr, Wed 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 236.28 cr. #India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on March 11, 2022.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

The Kashmir Files is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
The Kashmir FilesThe Kashmir Files collectionsThe Kashmir Files Box Office collectionsBollywoodAnupam KherVivek AgnihotriThe Kashmir Files storyThe Kashmir Files reviewKashmiri panditsRRR collections
Next
Story

Heropanti 2: ‘Nawaz Bhai was the only option to play 'Laila’ says Ahmed Khan on casting Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Must Watch

PT2M21S

Russia Ukraine War Update : Irina Starikova, also known as Bagira, caught in the Donbass area