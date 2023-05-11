The Kerala Story Actress Adah Sharma Is Grateful To Fans For Making The Film 'A Trend'

New Delhi: Amid the controversies surrounding ‘The Kerala Story’, the lead actor of the movie Adah Sharma thanked fans for making the film ‘trend’.

The actor tweeted, “Thank you to all the crores of you who are going to watch our film, thank you for making it trend, thank you for loving my performance. This weekend the 12th #TheKeralaStory releases internationally in 37 countries (or more) #adahsharma”

Thank you to all the crores of you who are going to watch our film,thank you for making it trend,thank you for loving my performance.This weekend the 12th #TheKeralaStory releases internationally in 37 countries (or more) #adahsharma pic.twitter.com/XiVnvBIQPw — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 10, 2023

Apart from Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani acted in lead roles in the movie.

A massive controversy erupted around the film after its trailer claimed that 32,000 women from Kerala had gone missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS.

However, in the face of protests, the contentious figure in the trailer was later withdrawn. Its trailer description was later changed to a story of three women from Kerala.

Asked about the numbers which caused a disruption in the political scenario of the nation, Adah told ANI, “The story is really scary. The fact that people are calling it propaganda or are thinking about numbers only above the missing girls is scarier. Instead, it would have been the opposite that we would have discussed that girls are missing like this and then given a thought about the numbers.”

Exuding confidence about the subject matter of the film, Adah said, “You won’t be discussing numbers, once you watch the movie”.

Adah started her career in 2008 with ‘1920.’ After that, she featured in movies like ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, ‘Commando 2’ and ‘Commando 3’.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal banned the film ‘The Kerala Story’ citing “maintenance of peace” and to avoid incidents of “hatred and violence” in the state.

West Bengal became the first state to ban the film, which narrates the ordeal of three women who are trafficked to ISIS camps after being converted to Islam through marriage.

There’s a continuing political outcry around the movie even as it has been made tax-free in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.