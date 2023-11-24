The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma-Starrer Proves Mettle At Box Office - Know The Numbers

New Delhi: Helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, 'The Kerala Story' has been lauded by the audience greatly. Made in a small budget, 'The Kerala Story' changed the face of business dynamics in the entertainment industry, and proved its mettle at the box office. The year 2023 has been really phenomenal for Bollywood.

The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma, is unarguably a critically acclaimed Bollywood blockbuster of 2023. The movie opened with 8.03 crores on its opening day in India and brought in 250 crores, which is thirty times the amount it took in on its first day. It is an all-time blockbuster after Jai Santoshi Maa (1975).

Besides this, if we look at Bollywood films ranked based on the number of times they multiplied their opening day collection into lifetime run in 2023, 'The Kerala Story' has 238.27 crores, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' has 86 crores, 'OMG 2' has 150 crores, and 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has 153.30 crores, 'Gadar 2' has 525.50 crores, 'Fukrey 3' has 95.54 crores, 'Dream Girl 2' has 105 crores, 'Pathaan' has 543.22 crores, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' has 146 crores, Satyaprem Ki Katha has 80.35 crores, and Jawan – 640.42 crores.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah's 'The Kerala Story' dealt with the sensitive subject of forceful religious conversion now adds a new feather to its already eclectic cap.

'The Kerala Story' is scheduled to make its debut at the grand screen at the 54th IFFI (International Film Festival of India) 2023 in Goa. TKS will be screened on November 27 at 4:30 PM at INOX Screen-II in Goa. The film joins the ranks of several prestigious international titles from around the world that will be screened at IFFI 2023.

'The Kerala Story' is a gripping drama that delves into the intricate lives and culture of Kerala. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Sudipto Sen, the film promises to take audiences on a compelling journey of three women from the southern state of Kerala who are lured into joining the Islamic State (IS) group after being converted.