THE KERALA STORY

The Kerala Story Box Office Collections: Adah Sharma's Controversial Film Crosses Rs 180 Cr On Day 16

Adah Sharma starrer controversial film 'The Kerala Story' had crossed Rs 186.32 crores on Day 16 of its theatrical release. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 21, 2023, 04:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Since its release, Vipul Amrutlal Shah's ‘The Kerala Story’ has been the center of attention and the conversations around it are not slowing down anytime soon. The film has left a memorable impression on the public, the makers of the film are seeing a jump in numbers at the box office.  

The film added approximately Rs 9 crores on day 16, and the film's third Sunday numbers are expected to be in the double digits. The film's total is Rs 186.32 crores, and it is expected to earn around Rs 188 crores by the end of the weekend. 

These are exceptional for a film with a budget of approximately Rs 20 crores. The picture debuted moderately, but it has since been riding a wave, with 16th and 17th day figures exceeding the opening day. This is despite the fact that Fast X is the weekend box office leader in India. 

‘The Kerala Story’, directed by Vipul Shah, has made multiple headlines for its intriguing, engaging, and poignant plot that empowers suffering women while also addressing the sensitive issue of ISIS recruitment from Kerala. While the film has left an extraordinary impact on the audience, its successful run at the box office won't slow down any time soon.  

‘The Kerala Story’ is produced, developed, and distributed by Sunshine Pictures which is owned by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Adah Sharma leads the cast along with Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. The Kerala Story is bankrolled by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah who is the Producer, Creative Director and the co-writer of the film, which is co-produced by Aashin A Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen. 

