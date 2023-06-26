The Kerala Story Duo Vipul Amrutlal Shah And Sudipto Sen Join Hands For Another Spine Chilling Truth Titled 'Bastar'

New Delhi: Vipul Amrutlal Shah a visionary filmmaker, producer, and director has delivered numerous hits and blockbusters and also has contributed majorly to the Indian entertainment Industry sector. Shah, this year has scored history with his widely acclaimed and real-life story-based film The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, the film saw phenomenal success at the box office and earned Rs. 256Cr Net at the Box office.

The ace filmmaker and prominent producer is joining hands with the director of his recent released all time blockbuster The Kerala Story, Sudipto Sen for a film named Bastar. The makers announced their second collaboration with an announcement poster in which we can see that amidst the peaceful environment, the title of the film is seen painted with the color of blood red.

Unveiling our next, #Bastar. Prepare to witness another gripping true incident that will leave you speechless. Mark your calendars for April 5, 2024!#VipulAmrutlalShah @sudiptoSENtlm @Aashin_A_Shah#SunshinePictures pic.twitter.com/3qQVxKpCcG — Sunshine Pictures (@sunshinepicture) June 26, 2023

The announcement poster looks promising and it manages to generate curiosity in us which leaves us wanting more for the film. While nothing much has been revealed about the film, Shah's upcoming film is said to be another shocker and eye-opener film that is said to be inspired by another true incident. As we can read in the title announcement poster which says "Hidden truth that will take the nation by a storm"

Vipul Amrutlal Shah, is popularly known for his filmography with films like ‘Aankhen’, Holiday, Force, Commando, ‘Waqt’, ‘Namastey London’, ‘Singh Is King’, 'The Kerala Story', Sanak, blackbuster web show Human, amongst many others and he is a man of vision, and his filmography reflects the same.

Bastar is being developed and produced by Sunshine pictures pvt ltd in association with Last monk media. While the film is slated to release on 5th April 2024, we are excited to know about the starcast of the film.