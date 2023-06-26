The Kerala Story Makers Announce Next Film Bastar, Deets Inside

Mumbai: Filmmakers Vipul Shah and Sudipto Sen, who recently worked together on 'The Kerala Story', are now all set to come up with a new project titled 'Bastar'. Shah's Sunshine Pictures, the banner behind the upcoming movie, shared the announcement on its Twitter page. The film will be released in theatres on April 5, 2024.

"Unveiling our next, #Bastar. Prepare to witness another gripping true incident that will leave you speechless. Mark your calendars for April 5, 2024!#VipulAmrutlalShah @sudiptoSENtlm@Aashin_A_Shah #SunshinePictures," a post read.

As per the makers, the film is inspired by 'incident'. They also unveiled the poster which read, "hidden truth that will take the nation by a storm." More details regarding the film are awaited.

Shah and Sudipto's first collaboration 'The Kerala Story' emerged as one of the most successful films at the box office in 2023 so far. It depicts how thousands of young women were allegedly brainwashed into joining the Islamic State (IS) and heading off to countries like Syria and Afghanistan.

'The Kerala Story' has been in the scanner ever since the trailer was released. The film's trailer had claimed that 32,000 women went missing from Kerala, many had objected to the estimated figures. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had labelled it a 'distorted story', and also imposed a ban on the film in the state, which was lifted after the Supreme Court asked the state government to remove the ban on the screening of the film.

Adah Sharma headlined the film.