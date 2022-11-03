topStoriesenglish
The Kerala Story teaser: Adah Sharma starrer tells shocking story of women trafficking in God's own country- Watch

The film 'The Kerela Story' stars actress Adah Sharma in the lead role. The film is all set to hit theatres next year.

Nov 03, 2022
  • The teaser of the film 'The Kerela Story' was released
  • The film stars Adah Sharma in the lead role
  • The film has been directed by Sudipto Sen

The Kerala Story teaser: Adah Sharma starrer tells shocking story of women trafficking in God's own country- Watch

New Delhi: One of the biggest producers in the Indian film industry, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, is all set to bring a story of human tragedy that will shake audiences to their core. His upcoming project, The Kerala Story, explores the events surrounding the disappearance of 32,000 women in the state of Kerala. The teaser for "The Kerala Story," which aims to be a very real, objective, and true narrative of events that shook Kerala, is impactful in its approach while also being matter-of-fact. 

The film, which Sudipto Sen has directed , tells the heartbreaking and shocking story of a terrorist organization manipulating women trafficking from God's own country.

The straightforward but impactful teaser tells the story of one such victim, played by Adah Sharma, who wanted to be a nurse but was kidnapped from her home and is currently being held as an ISIS terrorist in prison in Afghanistan. Here is the teaser of the film:

Vipul in his earlier statement about the movie had shared “I was in tears in the first narration meeting itself."

According to a recent investigation, since 2009, nearly 32,000 girls from the Hindu and Christian communities in Kerala and Mangalore have converted to Islam; the majority of them end up in Syria, Afghanistan, and other regions with a high concentration of ISIS and Haqqani influence.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah is currently presenting these findings as 'The Kerala Story.' The film will be released on big screens next year.

The Kerela StoryAdah SharmaThe Kerela Story teaserSudipto SenAdah Sharma new movie

