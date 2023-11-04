The Lady Killer Box Office Collection: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar Sold Only 293 Tickets On Day 1?

New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar's crime-thriller 'The Lady Killer' was released in cinemas this Friday. The film trailer was unveiled by the makers only recently.

Arjun returns to his rugged self in in the film, which is all about lust, murder, trap and deceit. Bhumi's character, as seen from the trailer, is bound to leave you intrigued. While the trailer of 'The Lady Killer' left netizens excited, the film, however, failed to pull the crowd in theatres.

As per report, the film collected only Rs 38000 on the first day of its release, which has come as a shocker.

A tweet by industry tracker Sacnilk claimed that 'The Lady Killer' managed to sell only 293 tickets across the country on the first day of its release and collected just Rs 38,000. The film released in theatres on November 3 with only 12 shows across major cities in the country.

#TheLadyKiller Day 1: 38K [293 tickets]



**When you release a half-backed movie just for the sake of release. — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) November 3, 2023

Arjun and Bhumi are paired opposite each other for the first time. The plot of the story revolves around a small-town playboy who falls in love for a dangerous girl and they embark on a journey of a dangerous romance.

Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film has been in the making for quite some time now. However, there was no promotion carried out for the film by the lead cast Arjun Kapoor or Bhumi Pednekar.

As per TOI report, the film was incomplete but the makers decided to release it in theatres as they had an OTT contract in place for which they obligated to first have a theatrical release. The report further stated that the production team reportedly reported to extensive editing to piece together the available footage and skilfully constructing a cohesive storyline.

Talking about The Lady Killer, Arjun Kapoor told PTI, "Lady Killer is something else. I have given a lot to that film. Mentally and emotionally, the film has been intense and raw for Bhumi and I. It is very real in that sense as a love story. That’s why I went on holiday after that. I shot for about 45 days for that film and went away on a break. I needed to get out of that space."