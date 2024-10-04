The Legend Of Hanuman Season 5: Witness The Journey Of Hanuman’s Paanchmukhi Avatar On Disney+Hotstar

Mumbai: Courage, Valour and tale of divinity and emotions; Disney+ Hotstar announces The Legend Of Hanuman Season 5, where Hanuman embarks on a different avatar, set to intrigue the audiences with stunning visuals, compelling graphics and a storyline deep-rooted in themes of loyalty and bravery.

Disney+Hotstar took to Instagram and shared the details with a caption reading: Pavanputra laut ke aa rahe hai, Panchmukhi avatar mein! Type Jai Hanuman in the comment section! #HotstarSpecials #TheLegendOfHanuman, Season 5 streaming on October 25 #TheLegendOfHanumanOnHotstar @graphicindia

This season is set to take the viewers on an exhilarating journey as it introduces the powerful Paanchmukhi avatar of Hanuman, showcasing his unparalleled strength and wisdom. Produced by Graphic India, Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang, featuring the voices of Sharad Kelkar and Daman Baggan, Disney+ Hotstar’s The Legend of Hanuman Season 5 is set to keep you at the edge of your seats from 25th October, 2024 onwards.

Join the exhilarating journey of The Legend of Hanuman Season 5, only on Disney+ Hotstar from 25th October, 2024