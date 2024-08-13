The Makers Of 'Shakeela' Announce Patriotic Film 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh'

New Delhi: Following the acclaim of ‘Luv U Alia’ and the Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha starrer ‘Shakeela’, which achieved remarkable success on OTT platforms, Sammy Nanwani and Sammy’s Magic Cinema have announced their next major project: ‘Jai Hind, Jai Sindh’.

Scheduled for release on Independence Day, 2026, ‘Jai Hind, Jai Sindh’ is poised to be a significant addition to the landscape of Indian cinema. Currently in its early stages, the film promises to offer a deep dive into the historical and emotional ramifications of India's Partition, with a specific focus on the experiences of the Sindhi community.

Sammy Nanwani, the film’s producer, expressed his enthusiasm about the project: "After the overwhelming response to our previous films on digital platforms, we are excited to bring a story that deeply connects with our roots and history. 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh' will not only highlight the heroic spirit of India during Partition but will also tell a captivating love story intertwined with the struggles and hopes of the Sindhi community."

The film is expected to explore the profound impact of Partition on the Sindhi community, portraying a rich tapestry of love, loss, and resilience. It aims to celebrate the heritage and enduring glory of Sindh, a region with a history spanning over 5,000 years.

‘Jai Hind, Jai Sindh’ promises to be a poignant reminder of a crucial period in Indian history, combining a stirring narrative with the emotional depth of a romantic saga. As anticipation builds for its 2026 release, the film is set to captivate audiences and honor the legacy of the Sindhi people during one of the most tumultuous times in the country’s past.