New Delhi: After the massive critical acclaim of his recently released Netflix series, 'The Railway Men,' Dibyendu Bhattacharya is on a roll! The versatile actor's Bengali film 'Bonobibi' has been selected to premiere at the prestigious Kolkata International Film Festival this year, on 8th December, 6:30 pm onwards at Rabindra Sadan. This shall be the first time, the cinematic spectacle of 'Bonobibi' shall be available for the audiences to relish upon.

Directed by Rajdeep Ghosh, the film is based on a popular folklore of Bengal, from the enigmatic delta region of Sundarban. Dibyendu plays a very intriguing character of Dokkhin Roy, which happens to be a personification of the ferocious Bengal tiger. It shall be thrilling to see Dibyendu portray another unique character in the film.

Sharing his delight, Dibyendu added, "'Bonobibi' is a vivid exploration of how women can come together to defeat the atrocities against them. Now that the film shall premiere at KIFF, in the city of my birth, my favourite city, Kolkata, makes me delighted. I feel regional stories never fail to strike a chord with the audiences due to their high relatability."

On the work front, Dibyendu is currently working on the Sonu Sood-starrer 'Fateh,' a few untitled theatrical releases as well as OTT projects. It will be intriguing to see another incredible portrayal by him after successful portrayals in 'Undekhi 1 & 2,' 'Aar Ya Paar,' 'Jamtara 1 & 2,' 'The Gone Game 1 & 2,' 'Maharani 2,' 'Rocket Boys 1 & 2,' besides others.