The Rumors Of Yash Not Doing Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer 'Ramayana' Are Baseless: Reports

The makers will officially announce the cast which is believed to be the biggest casting coup in the history of Indian cinema.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 07:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Being one of the biggest films in Indian cinema, Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Ramayana is a film that everyone is keenly eyeing. While the film has been hovering in the buzzing town for many reasons, the makers are keeping all the information close to their hearts and not revealing much to the masses which is constantly rising the excitement of this humungous mythological epic among the audience. 

The producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari are working day and night to make this magnum opus come to the big screens in a way that justifies the mega-scale of this extravagant project. Moreover, if the sources are to be believed, all the rumors of Yash not being a part of Ramayana are baseless as of now. As per an internal independent industry source, "The reports of Yash not doing Ramayana are absolutely baseless. Please wait for one of the biggest casting coups to be announced when the Ramayana team officially does it."

With Ramayana, the producer Namit Malhotra is all set to bring the biggest film that Indian cinema has ever seen. The best of Industry professionals, a grand VFX team, the biggest cast, and mega sets are in the formation to build the world of Ramayana that has never been seen on the big screen before.

