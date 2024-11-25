The Sabarmati Report Box Office Update: Vikrant Massey-Starrer Earns Rs 23.46 Cr In Total

New Delhi: The Sabarmati Report continues to win hearts and accolades for its powerful depiction of one of India’s most pivotal historical events. As it heads into its second weekend, the film’s momentum remains strong, fueled by widespread appreciation and positive word of mouth. It has also received immense support from the government, with states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat declaring it tax-free.

On its second Sunday, the film garnered ₹3.89 crore, bringing its total collection to ₹23.46 crore, reflecting its growing resonance with audiences nationwide.

With exceptional word of mouth spreading across the nation, The Sabarmati Report is witnessing phenomenal growth at the box office. The ₹3.89 crore collection on its second Sunday highlights that its second weekend has outperformed its first. By evoking deep emotions and resonating powerfully with audiences, the film is driving an increasing number of footfalls in theaters.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios.

The film is now released in theatres.