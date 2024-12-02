The Sabarmati Report Continues To Make Waves At The Box Office, Receives Nationwide Praise

New Delhi: The Sabarmati Report, a film that delves into a sensitive and pivotal chapter of India's history, continues to captivate audiences across the nation. Three weeks into its release, the film remains a box office powerhouse, maintaining momentum akin to its opening weekend. On its third Sunday, it grossed ₹2.59 crore, bringing its total earnings to ₹35.59 crore.

While many big-budget films face challenges in sustaining strong performances after the initial weeks, The Sabarmati Report has proven resilient, buoyed by its compelling storytelling. The film’s remarkable success is especially significant given its treatment of such a delicate subject matter.

The film has earned widespread acclaim from both critics and viewers, and its bold narrative has also garnered praise from prominent political leaders. Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have lauded the film for its courageous portrayal of historical truths.

In recognition of its impactful storytelling, The Sabarmati Report has been declared tax-free in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Odisha.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd., and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, The Sabarmati Report is directed by Dheeraj Sarna. The film stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra. It is distributed worldwide by Zee Studios and is now playing in theatres.