The Sabarmati Report Soars To Rs. 11.14 Cr Total Collection In Just 5 Days!

New Delhi: The Sabarmati Report continues to impress audiences and critics alike, emerging as a hard-hitting cinematic revelation of a pivotal chapter in India’s history. On its fifth day, the film maintained a steady grip at the box office, earning ₹1.64 Cr on a working Tuesday, pushing its total collection to ₹11.14 Cr.

Opening to critical acclaim and earning praise from prominent figures, including the Prime Minister and Education Minister of India, the film’s powerful storytelling has struck a chord with viewers. Its journey began with a ₹1.69 Cr collection on Friday, climbing to ₹2.62 Cr on Saturday and ₹3.74 Cr on Sunday, before settling into a consistent weekday performance of ₹1.45 Cr on Monday and ₹1.64 Cr on Tuesday.

The decision to grant the film tax-free status in multiple states is expected to further bolster its box-office trajectory. The film’s steady growth highlights its resonance with the audience, positioning it as a must-watch for those seeking a blend of impactful storytelling and stellar performances.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures and produced under the Vikir Films banner, The Sabarmati Report stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in lead roles. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, the film is distributed globally by Zee Studios.

Currently playing in theatres, The Sabarmati Report is not just a cinematic experience but a historical revelation, capturing the essence of an untold story that demands attention.