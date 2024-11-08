‘The Sabarmati Report’ Trailer Garners 16 Million Views, Trends On Youtube For Over 24 Hours

The trailer for ‘The Sabarmati Report’ is making waves, reaching 16 million views across platforms and trending on YouTube for over a day. The film delves into an incident that reshaped Indian history, capturing audiences with its raw portrayal of truth and justice.

Balaji Motion Pictures shared a celebratory post, saying, "When truth speaks, the world listens! #TheSabarmatiReportTrailer trending on YouTube for more than 24 hours with 16 million+ views across platforms!" This early success has sparked immense anticipation, with audiences eager for the full story.

The film features Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra as tenacious journalists who go to great lengths to uncover the truth. Their characters are depicted as relentless and determined, adding depth to the story’s exploration of justice. Massey, Khanna, and Dogra deliver powerful performances, and the trailer’s intense visuals promise a compelling narrative that will resonate deeply.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with Vikir Films, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ is directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. Distributed by Zee Studios, the film is set to hit theaters on November 15, 2024.