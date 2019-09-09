close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
The Sky is Pink

The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar starrer first look poster unveiled

Directed by 'Margarita With A Straw' fame filmmaker Shonali Bose, 'The Sky Is Pink' will hit the screens on October 11, 2019.

The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar starrer first look poster unveiled
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra and maverick filmmaker cum actor-writer Farhan Akhtar's upcoming project 'The Sky Is Pink' first look poster has been unveiled by the makers and the much-awaited trailer will be out on September 10, 2019.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news with fans. He wrote: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf... First look poster of #TheSkyIsPink... Trailer out tomorrow [10 Sept 2019]... Directed by Shonali Bose... Produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films... 11 Oct 2019 release.”

Besides PeeCee and Farhan, the film features 'Dangal' girl Zaira Wasim in the lead role along with Rohit Suresh Saraf playing a pivotal part.

Directed by 'Margarita With A Straw' fame filmmaker Shonali Bose, 'The Sky Is Pink' will hit the screens on October 11, 2019.

 

 

Tags:
The Sky is PinkPriyanka ChopraFarhan AkhtarZaira Wasim
Next
Story

On birthday, Akshay Kumar announces Prithviraj Chauhan biopic; shares sneak-peek—Watch

Must Watch

PT7M11S

Flood like situation prevails in MP, administration announces high alert in several districts