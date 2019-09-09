The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar starrer first look poster unveiled

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra and maverick filmmaker cum actor-writer Farhan Akhtar's upcoming project 'The Sky Is Pink' first look poster has been unveiled by the makers and the much-awaited trailer will be out on September 10, 2019.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news with fans. He wrote: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf... First look poster of #TheSkyIsPink... Trailer out tomorrow [10 Sept 2019]... Directed by Shonali Bose... Produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films... 11 Oct 2019 release.”

Besides PeeCee and Farhan, the film features 'Dangal' girl Zaira Wasim in the lead role along with Rohit Suresh Saraf playing a pivotal part.

Directed by 'Margarita With A Straw' fame filmmaker Shonali Bose, 'The Sky Is Pink' will hit the screens on October 11, 2019.