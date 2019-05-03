The Tashkent Files Box Office collections stay steady despite 'Avengers: Endgame' release

New Delhi: Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Tashkent Files' has maintained a steady growth at the Box Office despite facing tough competition from Hollywood biggie 'Avengers: Endgame'.

The film has managed to earn over Rs 11 crore so far. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collection report. He wrote: “#TheTashkentFiles shows excellent trending in Week 3, despite limited shows and #AvengersEndgame juggernaut... [Week 3] Fri 45 lakhs, Sat 70 lakhs, Sun 85 lakhs, Mon 42 lakhs, Tue 42 lakhs, Wed 58 lakhs, Thu 35 lakhs. Total: ₹ 11.49 cr. India biz.”

#TheTashkentFiles shows excellent trending in Week 3, despite limited shows and #AvengersEndgame juggernaut... [Week 3] Fri 45 lakhs, Sat 70 lakhs, Sun 85 lakhs, Mon 42 lakhs, Tue 42 lakhs, Wed 58 lakhs, Thu 35 lakhs. Total: ₹ 11.49 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 3, 2019

#TheTashkentFiles biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 3.50 cr

Week 2: ₹ 4.22 cr - higher than Week 1

Week 3: ₹ 3.77 cr - higher than Week 1

Total: ₹ 11.49 cr

India biz.

The film has a classic ensemble star cast with veterans such as Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi to name a few. Shweta Basu Prasad plays a pivotal part of a journalist in the thriller which hits at the mysterious death of the former PM.

'The Tashkent Files' also features Mandira Bedi, Vinay Pathak, Achint Kaur, Rajesh Sharma etc among several others.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has previously helmed movies like Buddha In a Traffic Jam, Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Hate Story to name a few.