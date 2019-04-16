close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
The Tashkent Files

The Tashkent Files Box Office report card

'The Tashkent Files' also features Mandira Bedi, Vinay Pathak, Achint Kaur, Rajesh Sharma etc among several others.

The Tashkent Files Box Office report card

New Delhi: The Tashkent Files is based on the death of former Indian prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The thriller has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri and released on April 12, 2019. The film has managed to maintain its hold at the Box Office although the collection figures are not sky high.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collection report. He wrote: “#TheTashkentFiles remains steady... Mon is almost at par with Fri biz... Fri 40 lakhs, Sat 80 lakhs, Sun 1 cr, Mon 35 lakhs. Total: ₹ 2.55 cr. India biz.”

The film has a classic ensemble star cast with veterans such as Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi to name a few. Shweta Basu Prasad plays a pivotal part of a journalist in the thriller which hits at the mysterious death of the former PM.

'The Tashkent Files' also features Mandira Bedi, Vinay Pathak, Achint Kaur, Rajesh Sharma etc among several others.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has previously helmed movies like Buddha In a Traffic Jam, Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Hate Story to name a few.

 

Tags:
The Tashkent Filesthe tashkent files collectionsthe tashkent files box office collectionsShweta Basu PrasadLal Bahadur Shastrilal bahadur shastri death mystery
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Andhadhun' continues to rule China Box Office

Must Watch

PT3M24S

Election special Thali and Chowkidar Paratha in Delhi