The Tashkent Files Box Office report card

New Delhi: The Tashkent Files is based on the death of former Indian prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The thriller has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri and released on April 12, 2019. The film has managed to maintain its hold at the Box Office although the collection figures are not sky high.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collection report. He wrote: “#TheTashkentFiles remains steady... Mon is almost at par with Fri biz... Fri 40 lakhs, Sat 80 lakhs, Sun 1 cr, Mon 35 lakhs. Total: ₹ 2.55 cr. India biz.”

#TheTashkentFiles remains steady... Mon is almost at par with Fri biz... Fri 40 lakhs, Sat 80 lakhs, Sun 1 cr, Mon 35 lakhs. Total: ₹ 2.55 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2019

The film has a classic ensemble star cast with veterans such as Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi to name a few. Shweta Basu Prasad plays a pivotal part of a journalist in the thriller which hits at the mysterious death of the former PM.

'The Tashkent Files' also features Mandira Bedi, Vinay Pathak, Achint Kaur, Rajesh Sharma etc among several others.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has previously helmed movies like Buddha In a Traffic Jam, Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Hate Story to name a few.