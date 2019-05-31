close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
The Tashkent Files

The Tashkent Files completes 50 days at Box Office

'The Tashkent Files' also features Mandira Bedi, Vinay Pathak, Achint Kaur, Rajesh Sharma etc among several others.

The Tashkent Files completes 50 days at Box Office

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri latest release 'The Tashkent Files' has successfully completed 50 days at the Box Office. The movie is based on the mysterious death of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: “While *most* films run out of fuel within 2/3 weeks, #TheTashkentFiles completes 50 days at the BO... Braved stiff competition by #Hollywood biggies and local films week after week... Had limited showcasing at plexes... Yet, emerged a success story!”

The film has a classic ensemble star cast with veterans such as Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi to name a few. Shweta Basu Prasad plays a pivotal part of a journalist in the thriller which hits at the mysterious death of the former PM.

'The Tashkent Files' also features Mandira Bedi, Vinay Pathak, Achint Kaur, Rajesh Sharma etc among several others.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has previously helmed movies like Buddha In a Traffic Jam, Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Hate Story to name a few.

 

Tags:
The Tashkent Filesthe tashkent files collectionsVivek AgnihotriLal Bahadur Shastri
Next
Story

Godzilla King Of The Monsters movie review: A monstrous disaster

Must Watch

PT4M1S

Top 25 News: Watch top news stories of the day