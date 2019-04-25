close

The Tashkent Files continues to hold a solid grip at Box Office

New Delhi: The Tashkent Files is based on the mysterious death of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's thriller drama has struck a chord with the audiences and that explains how the movie is still earning well at the Box Office.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collection report. He wrote: “#TheTashkentFiles is trending better than Week 1, despite reduced screen count/shows... Crosses *Week 1* total [₹ 3.50 cr] in *Week 2* [on Wed]... [Week 2] Fri 50 lakhs, Sat 75 lakhs, Sun 1.05 cr, Mon 46 lakhs, Tue 58 lakhs, Wed 43 lakhs. Total: ₹ 7.27 cr. India biz.”

It stars noted actors such as Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi to name a few. Shweta Basu Prasad plays a pivotal part of a journalist in the thriller which hits at the mysterious death of the former PM.

'The Tashkent Files' also features Mandira Bedi, Vinay Pathak, Achint Kaur, Rajesh Sharma etc among several others.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has previously helmed movies like Buddha In a Traffic Jam, Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Hate Story to name a few.

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 2.55 crore and it has already earned Rs 7.27 crore as of now. The film has received a positive word of mouth publicity and it certainly has helped the collection figures.

 

