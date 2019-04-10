close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lal Bahadur Shastri

The Tashkent Files lands in legal trouble

"I am yet to respond to the notice. I am planning to hold a press conference."

The Tashkent Files lands in legal trouble

Mumbai: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has been served a legal notice by the grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri ahead of the release of his film "The Tashkent Files".

Vivek claims that Lal Bahadur Shastri`s grandsons have raised an objection about the film and have asked to stop its release.

"The Tashkent Files" revolves around the mysterious death of Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1966, soon after the signing of the Tashkent Agreement between India and Pakistan to end their 1965 war.

Vivek told IANS on Wednesday: "We have been sent a legal notice last night demanding to stop the release of the film. Three days ago, we had the film`s screening in Delhi where he (Shastri`s grandson) watched the film, loved it and appreciated it.

"I don`t know what happened, but I have a feeling that someone from the top family of Congress has coerced him to send us the legal notice. This is not a propaganda film. I don`t know why people have a problem with the film.

"I am yet to respond to the notice. I am planning to hold a press conference."

In the notice, a copy of which Vivek shared with IANS, it is alleged that the film is trying to "create unwarranted and unnecessary controversy", and "will hurt the emotions and sentiments of a large section of the society".

The film, slated to release on Friday, features Naseeruddin Shah, Pallavi Joshi, Shweta Basu, Pankaj Tripathi, Mithun Chakraborty and Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles.

 

Tags:
Lal Bahadur ShastriThe Tashkent FilesLal Bahadur Shastri deathThe Tashkent Files movie
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana proud of 'Andhadhun' success in China

Must Watch

PT1M24S

Security personnel cast their vote through postal ballot in Tripura