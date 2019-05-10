close

The Tashkent Files remains steady at Box Office

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's latest release has managed to maintain a steady pace at the Box Office despite facing tough competition from big releases like Hollywood blockbuster 'Avengers: Endgame'. It is based on the mysterious death of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collection report. He wrote: “#TheTashkentFiles remains rock-steady... [Week 4] Fri 35 lakhs, Sat 65 lakhs, Sun 76 lakhs, Mon 28 lakhs, Tue 25 lakhs, Wed 28 lakhs, Thu 29 lakhs. Total: ₹ 14.35 cr. India biz.”

The film has a classic ensemble star cast with veterans such as Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi to name a few. Shweta Basu Prasad plays a pivotal part of a journalist in the thriller which hits at the mysterious death of the former PM.

'The Tashkent Files' also features Mandira Bedi, Vinay Pathak, Achint Kaur, Rajesh Sharma etc among several others.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has previously helmed movies like Buddha In a Traffic Jam, Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Hate Story to name a few.

 

