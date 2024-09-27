The Tribe Trailer: Meet Five Glamorous Creators With One Ambitious Goal

New Delhi: The trailer for Prime Video, highly anticipated reality series, 'The Tribe' which is set to premiere on October 4 was unveiled today. This nine-episode unscripted show, produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and executive-produced by industry luminaries Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Aneesha Baig, follows five affluent content creators—Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, and Alfia Jafry—as they navigate the glitzy world of social media stardom in Los Angeles.

The series promises an unfiltered glimpse into the lives of these young influencers, who leave their families behind to pursue their dreams in the entertainment capital of the world. Each episode captures the challenges and triumphs they face while chasing fame and success, all under the guidance of digital evangelist and investor, Hardik Zaveri.

'The Tribe' offers an exhilarating mix of glamour, friendships, and drama. With the stakes high, tensions mount as the creators attempt to transform their visionary project, CollabTribe, into a thriving content hub. As they juggle personal and professional challenges, viewers will be left wondering if their glittering dreams will come to fruition or if the pressures of fame will tear them apart.

In the trailer, viewers get a taste of the excitement and chaos that ensues as the group tackles the competitive influencer landscape. “My vision is to bring this incredible group of talented women together under one roof, to create dynamic content as a united force,” says Hardik Zaveri. “I firmly believe that working as a collective amplifies everything—whether it’s wealth, fame, or style.”

Check Out The Trailer Here:

Alanna Panday expresses her enthusiasm for the show, emphasizing the authenticity it captures. She says, “The Tribe has been a wild ride, and I’m excited to give an unfiltered look into my process of content creation,” expresses Alanna Panday. “It’s a show that’s all about realness, authenticity, and celebrating brown girls making it big in Los Angeles—with raw, unfiltered conversations about our lives and aspirations in today’s world. On camera, our lives may look picture-perfect, but it’s the nuances, hardships, and triumphs behind the scenes that shape our journeys and careers. And that’s exactly what The Tribe brings to the fore—our unscripted stories, premiering worldwide on Prime Video on October 4.”

Alaviaa Jaaferi, shares her excitement about carving her own path as a content creator. ““I come from a family with roots in the film industry, but I always felt it wasn’t the right path for me. I wanted to do something different and found my niche as a content creator, which led me to this fabulous opportunity — CollabTribe and the show, The Tribe. Imagine five ambitious girls thrown together under one roof in an unbelievably beautiful house in Los Angeles, with the chance to pursue what they love most! This has been incredibly exciting for all of us, and we are so grateful to Dharmatic Entertainment and Prime Video for giving us this platform to share our journeys. We can’t wait for audiences to witness the drama unfold on Prime Video,” she adds.

Srushti Porey highlights the misconceptions surrounding influencers, stating, “I’m over the moon that through 'The Tribe' we have this opportunity to reveal the behind-the-scenes story and showcase the “hard work” that goes into creating digital content. Not to take away from the fact that all of us girls had an absolute blast too—it was sugar with a generous sprinkling of spice, if you know what I mean! I eagerly await the series’ premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories on October 4.”

Aryaana Gandhi appreciates the show’s authenticity, saying, “I love that 'The Tribe' is a show that's unapologetically itself. It's not trying to be something it's not, which makes it so compelling.”

Alfia Jafry reflects on her journey of self-discovery, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to face the cameras for the first time. “I’m extremely grateful to Dharmatic Entertainment and Prime Video for giving us this opportunity to face the cameras for the first time. I can’t wait to see what the world thinks of our tribe of content creators,” she shares.

'The Tribe' is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories on October 4, offering a compelling look at the lives of these ambitious influencers.