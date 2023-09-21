trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665213
THE VACCINE WAR

The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi Unveil Nana Patekar's Character Poster

'The Vaccine War' will feature Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters.

New Delhi: With just seven days remaining until the worldwide release of 'The Vaccine War,' filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and  Pallavi Joshi have ignited the promotional engine for this compelling cinematic journey. Today, they unveiled a pivotal character, none other than the legendary Nana Patekar, in a role that promises to be one of the most powerful performances in Indian cinema.

Taking to social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri introduced Nana Patekar's character with immense enthusiasm, writing, "INTRODUCING: 3-time National Award winner Nana Patekar as Prof. (Dr.) Balram Bhargava, Director-General, Indian Council of Medical Research, in one of the most powerful performances of Indian cinema. 7 DAYS TO GO! #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory releasing worldwide on 28 September 2023.@nanagpatekar"

Nana Patekar, a powerhouse of talent and a three-time National Award winner, will step into the shoes of Prof. (Dr.) Balram Bhargava, the Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research. This character is poised to add depth and gravitas to 'The Vaccine War,' amplifying the film's authenticity and impact.

The grand promotional US event for 'The Vaccine War' at the iconic Times Square was nothing short of spectacular. A captivating flash mob presentation, skillfully blending various dance genres, mesmerized the multitude of spectators who gathered to witness this extraordinary spectacle. The event marked the culmination of a series of promotions that have successfully captured the public's imagination. Now the makers have moved to India for the promotions. 

'The Vaccine War' will feature Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters and the film will tell the story of the crisis time when India developed the vaccine. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 28th September 2023.

