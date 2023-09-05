The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri Recreates Shristhi Se Pehle With Shlokas From Rigveda

Mumbai: The makers of 'The Vaccine War' are all set to recreate the title track, 'Shristhi se Pehle' from the historical drama ‘Bharat Ek Khoj’, based on the book ‘The Discovery of India’ by Jawaharlal Nehru. The song will be launched at Times Square, New York.

The official spokesperson said, "For the first time an Indian film's song, will be launching at Times Square, New York. The makers of 'The Vaccine War' will be launching a title song 'Shristhi se pehle', which will comprise Shlokas from Rigveda."

'Bharat Ek Khoj' was a show that used to be telecast on Doordarshan in 1988 whose title track 'Shristhi Se Pehele' will be used in Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War'. The programme explored India's 5,000-year history, from its beginnings to independence from the British in 1947. The drama was directed, written and produced by Shyam Benegal with cinematographer VK Murthy.

The grand song launch event will witness amazing performances by Indian dancers celebrating diverse cultures with dance forms like Kathak at this renowned melting pot of New York City.

Earlier, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri spoke to ANI during the special screening of 'The Vaccine War' in the US. "I think Indian science is now evolving and is getting on the world map and it is happening only because of women scientists."

"I'm elated, I almost had tears in my eyes. Again the same story, like my film (The Vaccine War). Mostly women, whom the West does not consider empowered because of a variety of reasons. It's a great victory for Indian women and Indian science,” he said.

'The Vaccine War' narrates the tale of the triumph of scientists and 130 crore people who fought the battle in the Covid-19 era.