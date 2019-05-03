close

There's space for all types of actors: Bhumi Pednekar

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who will next be seen on the big screen in "Saand Ki Aankh", says there is no scope for unhealthy competition in the current scenario in the film industry.

Bhumi was interacting with the media at the wrap-up party of "Saand Ki Aankh" which was also attended by her co-actor Taapsee Pannu, producer Anurag Kashyap and director Tushar Hiranandani here on Thursday.

Today, there are many young talented actors and actresses making their mark in the film industry with their outstanding body of work. Bhumi was asked about one actress whom she considers the biggest competition in the film industry.

She said: "It is not about competition. I feel that nowadays, there is space for every type of actor." 

"In the current scenario, we are doing so much of good work that there is no scope for unhealthy competition. I think we all are supporting each other's work and we all want that our film should do well and we should get appreciated for our work. 

"I feel that all my colleagues are competent and brilliant so, I get inspired when I look at their body of work."

"Saand Ki Aankh" is a film based on the life of sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar.

Talking about her upcoming film, Bhumi said: "It is fun when you do interesting work and when you play interesting characters. This film is very special to me. In this film, Taapsee and I are playing characters who are double of our actual age. The characters which we have played in the film, they have left a legacy and an interesting story behind them.

"They have literally changed our ecosystem so, definitely there was a challenge while shooting for this film but more than a challenge, there was a responsibility on us to tell the story of these two lovely and amazing women."
 

