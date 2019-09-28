These memes on 'Housefull 4' trailer will make you laugh out loud!

New Delhi: The trailer of most awaited comic-entertainer of the year, 'Housefull 4' was unveiled yesterday and the excitement for the film is palpable. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles. From the trailer, it is evident that like the previous films of the franchise, part 4 will also be a confusing, and entertaining ride.

Twitterati seems to be having a gala time creating memes from the film's trailer.

Check some of them out here and we bet you won't be able to stop laughing!

'Housefull 4' also stars Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is helmed by Farhad Samji with Sajid Nadiadwala as the producer.

It will release on 25th October 2019.