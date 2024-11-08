Advertisement
THIS 50s Superstar Becomes Key Witness In Research For Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Delhi Files

Recently, the director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri met Biswajeet Chatterjee, Bollywood superstar of the 50s and 60s originally from Calcutta.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2024, 05:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
THIS 50s Superstar Becomes Key Witness In Research For Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Delhi Files (Image: X)

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is currently busy filming his much anticipated film 'The Delhi Files', the third part of the trilogy which includes 'The Tashkent Files (2019)' and 'The Kashmir Files (2022).'

Recently, the director met Biswajeet Chatterjee, Bollywood superstar of the 50s and 60s originally from Calcutta.

Have A Look At The Post: 

In his elaborate post, Vivek writes, “I am blessed to know the superstar of the ’50s and ’60s, Biswajit Chatterjee. He was 10 years old during the Hindu Genocide on Direct Action Day in Calcutta. He shares so many stories about the bravery of Gopal Patha and how he saved Hindus by uniting them and leading an armed rebellion. In fact, I have added a scene exactly as described by Biswajit da, detailing the tactics of how young Muslim League Guards used to beat up Hindus. Only a great actor can convey such nuanced experiences. Very few witnesses remain now, most of them over 100 years old, but thanks to the efforts of our research team, we have been able to video record most of their accounts. #TheDelhiFiles.”

Biswajeet Chatterjee has worked in nearly 129 films as an actor. He has also directed a few films. Some of his notable films include, Do Dil (1966), Paisa Ya Pyar (1969), Kahtey Hain Mujhko Raja (1975) and Raktatilak (1974) to name a few.

The Delhi Files highlights the Bengal Chapter. Therefore, he met with the legendary actor who witnessed the tragic incident early in his childhood. This encounter not only enriched the film's narrative but also highlighted the personal impact of these historical events. 

On Work Front, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is set to take the audiences on the journey of another hard-hitting film with his forthcoming 'The Delhi Files'.

After The Kashmir Files, prolific producer Abhishek Agarwal has yet again joined hands with Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri  with his production banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts on 'The Delhi Files'. The film is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, Pallavi Joshi among others.

The Delhi Files is set to release on August 15, 2025.

