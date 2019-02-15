हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

This Dharavi kid has a challenge for 'Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh

The child artist is seen rapping in a unique way along with his companions in the video.

This Dharavi kid has a challenge for &#039;Gully Boy&#039; Ranveer Singh
Photo courtesy: Film Poster

New Delhi: The children from 'Mere Pyare Prime Minister' have challenged actor Ranveer Singh with their gully rap.

Om Kanojiya, who plays the role of Kanhu in the film took to his newly formed social media handle posting a video where he, along with his companions have challenged actor Ranveer Singh by rapping in a unique way.

He posted the video and wrote, "Hui Hai Gandi Baat Meri Gully Mein. @ranveersingh Kya Tu Dega Mera Sath Meri Gully Mein? #RanveerKoChallenge @zoyaakhtar @aliabhatt @siddhantchaturvedi @divine @naezy"

The video was retweeted by Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra as well.

With his film, the director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has shown the real-life problem faced by people who stay in slums across India. The music of the film is given by Shankar Ehsan Loy and lyrics by Gulzar.

The film focuses on the issue of open defecation and sanitation problems in the country and is told through the story of a slum boy who wants to build a toilet for his mother. The film stars Anjali Patil, Makarand Deshpande, Rasika Agashe, Sonia Albizuri and Nachiket Purnapatre among others. 

Ranveer SinghMere Pyare Prime MinisterGully BoyZoya AkhtarAlia Bhatt
