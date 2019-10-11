This is how Hrithik Roshan transformed his body for 'War'—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has time and again been in the limelight for his oh-so-perfect physique. Rightfully declared as the world's 'Most Handsome' actor, Hrithik is a favourite of many. His latest outing 'War' has been on a record-breaking spree ever since it hit the theatres and has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.

Hrithik's character is named as Kabir in the film and the actor once again left us rooting in the theatres whenever he appeared on-screen.

Being an avid social media user, Hrithik has been actively promoting his film across various platforms. On Friday, he took to Instagram and shared a video of how he transformed himself to get the perfect physique for 'War'.

Check out the video here and we bet it will make you want to hit the gym right away!

Hrithik's 'War' co-star Tiger Shroff commented on the video ''Sir bade hoke aap k tarah banna hai'' (Sir, I want to be like you when I grow up).

The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and has been helmed by Sidharth Anand.