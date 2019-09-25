This is why Disha Patani doesn't like to watch herself on screen—Deets inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is a rage on social media and her popularity needs no introduction. Be it her million-dollar smile or 'oh-so-perfect' figure, Disha rules over many hearts. The diva is known to be a fantastic dancer as well and her videos often go viral.

She was recently seen in Salman Khan's 'Bharat' and made her presence felt. However, you will be surprised to know that the stunner doesn't like to watch herself on the silver screen.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Disha revealed, “Once I finish a film, I completely disconnect from it. I don’t like to watch myself on screen. It makes me feel very awkward so once I’ve shot it, it’s done,”

She was further asked about working with Salman in 'Bharat'. To this she replied, “A lot of people told me that he has an intimidating personality. But he is so sweet, humble, funny and down to earth. He makes everyone feel comfortable. He is a family-oriented person. I remember people coming to him for help. He is Santa Claus sitting on set, willing to help everyone,”