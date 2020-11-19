हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
vikas dubey

This popular TV actor will be playing gangster Vikas Dubey 'Kanpur wala' in film based on his life - Deets inside

The book was digitally released about a month back and is now adapted and being made into a feature film titled HANAK. 

This popular TV actor will be playing gangster Vikas Dubey &#039;Kanpur wala&#039; in film based on his life - Deets inside

New Delhi: Mohaan Nadaar of The Production HeadQuarters Ltd, (UK) has bought the book rights of 'Main Kanpur wala', written by Mridul Kapil and is based on the life of the controversial gangster from Kanpur, UP.

The book was digitally released about a month back and is now adapted and being made into a feature film titled HANAK. Directed by Manish Vatssalya whose last film "Scotland" won a lot of accolades and awards and will star TV actor Manish Goel in the lead role.

Director Manish Vatssalya says "The society has to always be a mirror reflecting the mindset of its inhabitants. Unfortunately, we as the film fraternity have started glorifying the evil and have started affecting impressionable minds of the viewers taking them closer to vices. I felt it was my duty to present the crime in its most naked and gruesome form so that the viewers are repelled by it."

UK based Producer Mohaan Nadaar has been setting up very interesting films like Randeep Hooda's Rat on a highway, Adil Hussain starrer Footprints on Water, among others and has now zeroed in on Main Kanpurwala. Nadaar says, "I am looking for scripts that break the mould with their exciting narrative. Hanak is a gripping story of an evil man who shook up a lot of powerful people in his state and his ultimate downfall."

Creative producer of The Production Headquarters Ltd Ketki Pandit says, "Vikas Dubey"s life had several twists and turns that make for interesting cinema. But we are clear that we want to show him for what he was, without glorifying him or his actions to make him look like a hero which he certainly wasn't."

The film is co-produced by Amit Gupta, Akash Gupta of Sarkar Productions India. Principle filming is from November 27, 2020, in Madhya Pradesh and the Intended release in March 2021.

 

Tags:
vikas dubeyGangster Vikas DubeyKanpurUPHanakManish Goelvikas dubey film
Next
Story

John Washington and Zendaya starrer 'Malcolm & Marie' to release in February 2021
  • 89,58,483Confirmed
  • 1,31,578Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M23S

BJP gave the slogan: Abki baar Bengal, ho sake to sambhal lo!