New Delhi: Shefali Shah is one of the most prolific actresses in Bollywood and holds a distinct charm, grabbing the spotlight in every project she appears in. The prominent actress was recently nominated for the prestigious International Emmy Award for Best Performance in 'Delhi Crime' Season 2. Besides this, she has given rock-solid performances in The Human, Jalsa, Doctor G, Dalings, and many more. Continuing her cinematic journey, the actress played the role of Shailja in her newest release '3 Of Us'. The film has received an extremely positive response among the masses since its release.

The film 3 Of Us presents Shefali Shah in a completely different avatar, and the netizens couldn't stop raving about her performance and appearance in the film. Since the release of the movie, fans cannot stop talking about Shefali’s amazing screen presence.

Taking to social media, a fan wrote, "The movie is awesome...so simply explained through your fabulous performance the journey of life" Praising Shefali Shah's appearance a netizen tweeted, "@shefalishahofficial mam fantabulous,, beautiful, movie...such a awesome movie..." Another fan praised the talent of Shefali and wrote, "@shefalishahofficial Watched it yesterday.. what superb performance by you and everyone else.. such a beautiful heartwarming story" While another fan wrote, “You were amazing! This brilliant movie is a must watch” One netizen commented saying, "I love Shefali mam's acting so much, i really appreciate atleast all these years director choosee her for the right roles and she deserves the mainstream cinema roles one of the best actress and performer in our indian cinema industry" With one writing, “Shefali is a superstar…..She gives me goosebumps with her acting skills.... Stunned to see this” And one said, “@shefalishahofficial your eyes are enough for me to come to theatre and what this movie. All 3 of you guys are such amazing actors. Wishing you a success in this project”

The love and praise coming in for Shefali clearly shows that she is a netizen favorite, and they love to watch her performances and every project she appears in. Be it the theatrical medium or the digital platform, Shefali booms on every platform with the exceptional talent with which she works.

On the work front after giving a layered and nuanced performance in Three of Us, Shefali Shah will next be seen in Delhi Crime 3 amongst other unannounced projects.