Thumkeshwari song: Kriti Sanon sets internet on fire with her moves, check out fans reactions!

New Delhi: The trailer of the film 'Bhediya', starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, has been receiving praise from all corners, and that has also led to an increase in excitement among the fans for the film's release. Now, adding to the anticipation, the makers of the film have released its first song, titled 'Thumkeshwari'.

Kriti, who has given superhit item numbers such as Param Sundari, is back with another grooving number. Be it her killer moves, her beautiful expressions, and especially her Tumkas, fans are truly going gaga over Kriti's magnificent presence as Thumkeshwari in the song. The audience's enthusiasm is evident in the internet universe, where fans have flooded social media with comments about Kriti's 'Thumkeshwari.'

Here are some fan reactions:

Gajab Tabaahi



Kriti As #Thumkeshwari



She Looks So Hot in This Song



My ParamSundri is slaying as Thumkeshwari #KritiSanon #Bhediya @kritisanon pic.twitter.com/CQY9BJLRKC — Harshi (@Harshi_kaira) October 28, 2022

Here are some stills from the song:

On the work front,apart from 'Bhediya' the actress has a number of projects in hand. It includes names such as 'Shehzada' which will see her act alongside Kartik Aaryan, 'Adipurush' with south superstar Prabhas and 'Ganapath' with Tiger Shroff among others.