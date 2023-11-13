Tiger 3 Box Office Collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-Starrer Opens On Diwali With Rs 44 Crore

New Delhi: As much as the audience was looking forward to Diwali, they were also eagerly eyeing the release of Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3', which is the biggest thing of this festive season. Released on Diwali 2023, Tiger 3 marked the third film in the Tiger franchise and fifth in the expanding Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Tiger 3 recorded an impressive opening day collection and crossed Rs 40 crores.

It has also been reported that Tiger 3 has been released on 5500 screens in India while the overseas count stands at 3400. According to Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 witnessed a 41.32% occupancy in the Hindi screenings. The film has collected Rs 44.50 crores on day 1, across languages.

Salman Khan fans went to limits to celebrate the actor's new release, some danced in the halls, some burst crackers and celebrated Diwali with him.

Salman Khan is back as the OG spy of Bollywood in 'Tiger 3' and the roar of his arrival is making noise around the corners. 'Tiger 3' is going to set a record as the film will have the most number of action set pieces ever witnessed in a spy universe film. The superstar will be bringing 12 action sequences in 'Tiger 3'.

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and has been written by Aditya Chopra. The film is expected to pave the way for War 2 and the rumoured Tiger vs Pathaan spy film.

The hugely anticipated 'Tiger 3' features Salman Khan in the lead alongside Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, released in cinemas on November 12, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.