NEW DELHI: It was on Diwali when the audience got a special treat from the superstar Salman Khan with the release of his much-awaited spy-thriller 'Tiger 3'. While the nation was celebrating the auspicious occasion, the film went on to create records by collecting 188.25 crore nett in India and crossing 300 crore gross worldwide in just five days of its releae.

With 'Tiger 3', Salman Khan also gave the best performance of his career. It also arrived as the highest Diwali opener ever. The film has booked a super strong hold on the weekdays.

Looking at its collection over the week in India, on Sunday (Nov 12), on the occasion of Laxmi Pooja, the film collected 44.50 crore, Rs 59.25 crore on Nov 13, Rs 44.75 crore on Govardhan Puja, Rs 21.25 crore on Bhai Dooj (Nov 15) and Rs 18.50 crore on Nov 16.

'Tiger 3' has had a fantastic hold as it put up similar collections to the Bhau Beej holiday and that too on a working Thursday.

The lead actors of Tiger 3—Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi—recently expressed gratitude to fans for their overwhelming support.

The hugely anticipated 'Tiger 3' features Salman Khan in the lead alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, was released in cinemas on November 12, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

'Tiger 3' is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.