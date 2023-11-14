NEW DELHI: Superstar Salman Khan has all the reasons to be on cloud nine as his latest release 'Tiger 3' has witnessed a bumper opening at the Box Office. The spy-thriller film, also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, opened at Rs 44 crore on Sunday.

Now, as per early estimates in a report from Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 has now minted around Rs 54.67 cr India nett on its second day for all languages. This takes its net collection to Rs 98 crore after two days of its release. The report metioned that the Hindi version of the film collected Rs 43 crore where the Telugu and Tamil versions contributed Rs 1.03 crore and Rs 0.2 crore, respectively.

The cumulative collection of Tiger 3 has now soared to Rs 102 crore. As per reports, the film has been made at an approximate budget of Rs 300 crore. The action-thrille film also stars Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Ranvir Shorey, Aamir Bashir and others. Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from YRF's 'War' and Shah Rukh Khan as RAW agent 'Pathaan' make special appearances in the film.

Amidst the craze surrounding 'Tiger 3', several unpleasent videos from a theatres at Maharashtra's Nashik district surfaced on the internet leaving viewers shocked. The videos showed a few excited fans bursting firecrackers inside a packed movie theatre during the screening of the film, thus disrupting the peaceful atmosphere and causing a stampede-like situation in the hall.

Whistles and loud cheers are heard in the video as the firecrackers ignite near the big screen. Within moments, people who had come to watch the movie in the theatre, were seen running for safety.

How they were allowed to carry that stuff, inside?

Salman Khan's fans in Nashik burst crackers inside a cinema hall during the screening of 'Tiger 3' at Malegaon theatre. #Tiger3Diwali2023 pic.twitter.com/PaD0BTWUpD — Faizan Rahi (@faizan_rahi13) November 13, 2023

Crazy audience busted fire crackers inside the theater hall. Tiger 3 and Salman khan fans madness at Malegaon, Maharashtra #Tiger3 #Tiger3Booking #Tiger3Diwali2023 #SalmanaKhan pic.twitter.com/x1KHUZRugq November 13, 2023

Reacting to the incident, Salman Khan took to X and shared a note reading, "I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe."